Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attorneys specializing in a wide variety of legal fields

Columbine Law Group, PC offers services for all areas of law. Their attorneys specialize in Estate Planning, Bankruptcy, Family Law, Criminal Defense, and Civil Litigation. When you retain an attorney at Columbine Law Group, PC you are retaining an attorney who is passionate about the law, considerate toward their clients, and exhibits the highest standard of ethics.

Today we were payed a special visit by Managing Partner Shelly K. Rosnik, to tell us more!