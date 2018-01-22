Colorado solar companies fear job losses in wake of Trump’s tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A major move in Washington late Monday could leave thousands of workers in Colorado's solar industry without a job.

President Trump Monday imposed new tariff's on solar panels and solar panel parts built overseas.

The 30 percent tariff is aimed at bringing manufacturing jobs in America, but it comes at the expense of companies that install solar panels.

The Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association estimates 6,000 people in our state work in the solar industry, and that 2,000 of those jobs could be lost.

Andy Pendl is co-owner of ARE Solar, one of more than a dozen solar installation companies in the Denver metro area.

"I think it will put companies out of business. The projections I've seen is we will lose tens of thousands, possibly 100,000 jobs nationwide," said Pendl.

Pendl fears electric bills could also soar. More expensive parts and panels means fewer people investing in solar. He estimates prices will now rise by about 15 percent, and doesn't anticipate that American manufacturing companies will be able to offer a cheaper product.

However, the tariff's will create jobs in the manufacturing sector. Most solar panels do currently come from overseas. Eighty to ninety percent of parts come from Asia.

"As far as I know, I couldn't even tell you if I could buy an American manufactured panel, and I haven't been able to for many months," said Pendl.

Pendl is also skeptical, fearing the negatives outweigh the positive.

"The estimates on the manufacturing jobs added is in the hundreds and we`re talking about a potential loss of 100,000 lost on the installation side," he said.

President Trump also imposed new tariffs Monday on imported washing machines. Those tariffs will range from 20 to 50 percent.