Colorado man busted for hauling 122 pounds of weed through Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol had no problems locating hundreds of pounds of marijuana being trafficked through the state by a Colorado man. After all, the drugs were literally falling into their hands.

A post on the patrol’s Facebook page noted that Nebraska troopers found bags of marijuana dropping off of a trailer and onto Interstate 80.

The drug nab yielded 122 pounds of weed with an estimated street value of $366,000.

Despite being stowed in what the department is describing as a “hidden compartment,” the bags were easily discovered by authorities..

Troopers first found out about the weed when they received a tip from a driver traveling behind the suspects’ vehicle.

The drug discovery happened on Friday around 3:00 p.m. near Odessa when officials responded to the call, found the reported bag that fell onto the road and conducted a further search that turned up more drugs worth hundreds of thousands dollars.

The marijuana was hauled by a Colorado man, 48-year-old Charlie Red and a Florida resident, 29-year-old Damaisy Rodriguez.

Both men were arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Both were taken to Buffalo County Jail.