Aurora theater victims ask Colorado lawmakers to share prisoner’s location

DENVER — Tom Sullivan lost his beloved son in the Aurora theater shooting five years ago.

Since then it has been an education in law, including impractical ones.

“It got to the point there was nothing we could do,” Sullivan said – speaking to the struggle to find out the location of Shooter James Holmes.

For two years, Holmes location was unknown – Sullivan said that was torture for many victims.

“I believe if you can find out and you can tell those people this is where the bogeyman is here he’s is a picture of the prison and he’s not getting out that would relieve some of the anxiety,” Sullivan said.

Under the proposal, the state would be required to tell victims the location of a prisoner location change within 48 hours. The bill does call for some exceptions including if the Department of Corrections determines the information would put the prisoner, victim or corrections staff in danger.

“We don’t have secret prisons,” Senator John Cooke said, speaking in support of the bill.

The bipartisan bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. The DOC said only 4-5 prisoners locations would be withheld if the information would become public