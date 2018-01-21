Snowstorm moves out late tonight bringing additional accumulation this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is still falling along the I-25 corridor, eastern mountains, and eastern plains this afternoon. This storm has brought the highest snowfall totals Denver has seen so far this season and has created tough travel conditions across the state.

Here's a look at some of the snowfall totals we have seen as of 3pm this afternoon:

Metro Denver has seen snowfall totals ranging from 3 inches on the low end to 9 inches on the west side of town close to the foothills. It is possible Denver will see another inch or half inch of accumulation before the storm moves out late tonight.

Snow showers will taper off from west to east late this evening. They will end in Denver and the I-25 corridor between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. The central and eastern mountains will see a few isolated showers overnight but will clear out Monday morning. The eastern plains will be the last to see the snow clear but will be dry by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The eastern plains are under a Blizzard Warning (orange) until midnight Sunday. Winds will be gusting up to 55mph and will cause blowing snow reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile at times. These are extremely dangerous conditions to travel in. The eastern plains could see up to 5 inches of additional accumulation tonight under heavier bands of snow.

Denver is under a Winter Storm Warning (pink) until 5 p.m. Sunday night. Any additional snow showers after that ends will be light.

Colorado will be clear of snow showers by the Monday morning commute but will be left with icy roads and cold temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight raising concern for freezing of wet snow on roadways. Any roads that are icy and snow-packed Sunday will most likely stay that way Monday morning.

Allow extra time for your commute Monday morning and take it slow on the roads.

Monday afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. This will help start the melting process on some of the roadways.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week in Denver with a slight chance for some flurries returning on Friday.

