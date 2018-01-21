Snowfall totals from Jan. 21 storm

DENVER — A cold front brought much-needed snow to the Front Range on Sunday.
It’s expected to be the most snowfall recorded at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service, since Dec. 16, 2016.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters.
Totals as of 8:30 a.m.
- Arvada: 4.8 inches
- Aurora: 3.2 inches
- Brookvale: 6 inches
- Boulder: 3.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 3 inches
- Denver: 3.8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Echo Lake: 8 inches
- Eldorado Springs: 6 inches
- Englewood: 4 inches
- Federal Heights: 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 3.3 inches
- Georgetown: 8.2 inches
- Golden: 5.7 inches
- Greeley: 1.2 inches
- Jamestown: 3.6 inches
- Lafayette: 4.5 inches
- Lakewood: 3.5 inches
- Littleton: 4 inches
- Longmont: 2.5 inches
- Louisville: 3.4 inches
- Loveland: 1 inch
- Nederland: 4.8 inches
- Niwot: 3 inches
- Parker: 2.8 inches
- Sheridan: 2.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 5 inches