Snow cancels 154 flights at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Airlines canceled 154 flights at Denver International Airport as the biggest snowstorm in more than a year moved into the Denver metro area and along the Front Range.

Crews doing a great job keeping the taxiways and runways clear this morning. Delays due to blowing snow are likely as visibility is reduced. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tqW3npBqGC — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 21, 2018

As of 6:45 a.m., DIA had reported about 1 inch of accumulation with heavy snow expected to fall throughout the day.

Another 6 inches of accumulation are expected along with high winds that will reduce visibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a ground delay to space out arriving planes into DIA. Delays were averaging about 2 1/2 hours.

Delays and cancellations will be possible throughout the day, airport officials said. Travelers should check their flight status before traveling to the airport.

Crew were out overnight clearing and treating runways. Blowing snow was reducing visibility, officials said.

All airlines will deice planes for the duration of the storm.