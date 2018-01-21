Photos: Firefighters perform ice rescue to haul deer out of Lakewood reservoir

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The weekend storm kept firefighters at West Metro Fire Rescue busy on Sunday.

A post on the department’s Facebook page shows a deer who had to be rescued from an icy reservoir. According to the post, a dive team was deployed to the Main Reservoir in Lakewood after they received a call of an animal in distress.

Lakewood Animal Control contacted the department when a deer was spotted standing in the water, unable or too tired to move.

The dive team had to break a path through the ice and then were able to grab one of the animal’s antlers and guide it back to land. Once on shore, the deer was warmed up in the Lakewood Police Department’s animal control van.

The pictures depict a sad story with a happy ending as the deer is last seen in the van wrapped up in a blanket.