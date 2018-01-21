National Western Stock Show wraps up with near record attendance

DENVER – As snow pounded the Denver metro Sunday, thousands traded in their snow boots for cowboy boots, filing into the National Western Stock Show.

Organizers say more than 700,000 people visited the show over 16 days.

“We couldn’t be more excited” said President Paul Andrews. “For only the 2nd time in our history we’re going over 700,000 attendees. This will end the 2nd highest of all time once we shake the numbers out.”

Last year’s show saw about 685,000 visitors.

Sunday’s snow didn’t scare thousands from taking advantage of guest appreciation day.

“We’re from Colorado so you learn how to take your time in it and drive and be safe,” says Mike Hanson. “It wasn’t going to stop us from coming today, that’s for sure.”

Organizers will spend the next few months planning for next year. One major change you’ll see in 2019, more parking.

“We’re rebuilding the National Western Center project, so next year you’re going to have a whole lot more parking,” says Andrews. “We’re going to have a lot of the buildings torn down around us, so you’ll be able to park in those areas next year so people will have an even better experience.”