Jefferson County Sheriff deputy involved in head-on crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two parties were transported to a hospital following a head-on collision.

A Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy and a civilian were both involved in the crash that occurred just after 11 a.m. on Northbound US 285 near Elk Creek Road, Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

Alternate routes and long delays are to be expected, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Traffic alternating NB US 285 @ Pine Junction MM 229;Long delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 21, 2018

Colorado State Patrol is further investigating, and we will update on the condition of both parties once that information becomes available.