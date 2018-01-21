‘Blizzard conditions’ shut down Interstate 70 in both directions from Limon to Kansas

Snow and ice caused multiple crashes and shut down a part of Interstate 70 around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the adverse conditions closed the interstate in both directions from Limon to Kansas.

The original closure shut down Limon to Burlington. The shutdown was then extended shortly after.

I-70 closed both directions Limon to Burlington b/c adverse conditions,multiple crashes — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 21, 2018

CDOT is reporting “blizzard conditions” in northeastern Colorado.

There is no word on the conditions of those involved in the accidents. Officials did not confirm how many crashes occurred before the closure.

Snow combined with gusty north winds to 45 miles per hour, causing areas of blowing and drifting snow, making travel extremely dangerous.

US 36 is also closed from Last Chance to Idalia, according to CDOT.

We will let you know when the roads have reopened.