Heavy snow moves into Denver metro area; warnings, advisories in effect

DENVER — Heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area and along the Front Range on Sunday morning.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect for the metro area until 5 p.m. A blizzard warning remains in effect for the eastern Plains until midnight.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains and southeastern Plains through Sunday afternoon.

Most neighborhoods along the Front Range saw 1-3 inches of snow on the ground by 6:30 a.m., with heavy snow expected to continue to fall through the morning.

Periods of heavy snow will persist throughout the day, tapering off by the evening and overnight.

Overall snowfall totals will range from 4-8 inches for the metro area, 5-10 inches for the eastern Plains and 6-14 inches for the mountains.

The last time Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service, saw more than 4 inches of snow from one storm was on Dec. 16, 2016.

An additional concern for Sunday afternoon will be strong wind gusts.

In Denver, gusts could reach as high as 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph for the eastern Plains. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility, causing whiteout conditions.

Snow will move out of the state by midnight, with mostly sunny skies on Monday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 30s on Monday, and will stay in the 30s and 40s through Friday.

A few isolated snow showers will be possible by the end of the week on Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

