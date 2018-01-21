Elderly man missing from Ft. Collins home

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — On January 21, 2018, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an 83-year-old man was missing from the 2000 block of Sherell Drive in Fort Collins.



Family members informed deputies that John Sprackling was last seen at noon on Saturday.

Sprackling is 5-feet-9 inches , weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. It was reported he has recently been wearing blue sweatpants and slip-on shoes.

The neighbor reported that Sprackling was seen driving away from his home in his red or maroon 1998 Mercury Mountaineer with Colorado license plates 165LOS.

The vehicle has a white “Longs Pond Association” sticker on the rear window and possibly a “Crystal Lake” sticker in the same area. There is also a small dent on the driver’s side of the rear bumper.

Family members reported it is not like Sprackling to leave his home or family for more than a couple of hours and he does not have any known medical conditions that would contribute to his absence. His cell phone it at his home.

Deputies have checked Sprackling’s cabin in Red Feather Lakes and have contacted law enforcement in Wisconsin where he also owns property.

At this time, the criteria have not been met to issue a Silver Alert but anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sprackling is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or their local law enforcement agency.