Denver Public Schools, others announce delays and closures ahead of Monday’s commute

Denver Public Schools is one of a handful of schools and organizations that got a jump on announcing delays and closures ahead of the Monday morning commute. The DPS delay, however, will only affect certain schools.

DPS will implement a one-hour delay Monday for all schools starting at 8:30 a.m. All other DPS schools are operating on normal schedules.

Brush Public Schools, Woodland Park RE-2 and Kiowa C-2 are among the schools who have already posted a delay or closure.

