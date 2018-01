Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo.- There is no question some of the toughest athletes are cowboys who choose to strap themselves to a 1500 pound bull and hang on or wrestle a steer to the ground.

But what happens when that dreams ends? Kami Carmann introduces us to the cowboy who started clowning around.

He spends his time helping the bullfighters, but more importantly maintains the laughter in the arena.