Backcountry skier dies in avalanche near Silverton

Colorado experienced its first avalanche fatality of the 2018 season on Sunday.

A backcountry skier was killed in an area locally know as Sam’s Trees, between Red Mountain Pass and the town of Silverton, according to San Miguel Search and Rescue.

The department offered their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the victim.

The Northern San Juan’s have seen up to 20 inches of new snow in a 24 hour period. The current danger rating is considerable at level three and visitors should remain vigilant while traveling in the backcountry.

Natural avalanches are possible while human triggered avalanches are likely, according to Search and Rescue.

The victim has not been identified and officials have not yet offered specifics regarding the incident.