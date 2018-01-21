Adams County deputy hit by stolen vehicle, suspect shot

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy was injured in a shooting with two suspects in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Riverdale Way just after 12:30 a.m. on a report of a car prowler.

A stolen vehicle was found with two occupants. The sheriff’s office said the suspects started to ram it into the marked patrol vehicle several times.

A deputy was hit after getting out of his vehicle. Deputies opened fire, but the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle and a pursuit began.

The suspect crashed the vehicle near the Thornton Police Department. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. The second suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

One suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The deputy who was hit by the stolen vehicle was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident. The deputies will be placed on routine administrative leave for the investigation.