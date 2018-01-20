Weekend storm to bring 4-8″ of snow to metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area and northeast plains until 5 p.m. Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Clouds will continue to build across the Front Range throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will max out in the lower 50s with breezy conditions. Meanwhile, across the western half of the state, snow showers will continue during the afternoon and evening hours.

By midnight, expect snow to start moving into the central mountains and western Front Range. A brief period of freezing drizzle may occur across the Denver metro area, then quickly transitioning over to snow by sunrise on Sunday.

Snow will continue across the state during the midday and afternoon hours, with periods of heavy snow showers possible. Winds will also be strong, gusting up to 35 mph, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Snow will finally come to an end shortly after midnight into the early morning hours on Monday. Throughout the storm, totals will range from 4-8" for the Denver metro and northeastern plains. Portions of the mountains will stay between the 6-14" range, with localized higher amounts possible.

Conditions will stay dry and quiet for the start of the work week, with the next chance for a few flurries arriving to Denver on Friday.

