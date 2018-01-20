Thousands gather for Women’s March in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver Saturday morning for the Women's March and rally. They wound their way around downtown streets from Civic Center Park leading up to a mid-day rally.

The same thing happened in cities across the country.

Last year, more than 100,000 people took over Civic Center Park the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Saturday marks one year since Trump took office.

Saturday's crowd was enormous. Organizers estimate the amount of people participating this year could double last year's total.

Across the nation, more than 670 marches are scheduled. There are at least 14 registered marches planned in Colorado, including Denver, Aspen and Colorado Springs.

"We're hoping to motivate people, stay engaged, don't give up," Denver march organizer Lisa Cutter said. "This government and community belongs to us.

"We deserve transparency and openness and a government that shares our values, and that's what we will continue to keep demanding.

"Last year, people were scared and upset and didn't know what was going to happen. Well, it's clear we are in this for the long haul and that things aren't going to change quickly and we will have to continue to be vigilant."

The march began at 9:30 a.m. at Civic Center Park. The one-mile route started on Bannock Street at the City and County Building.

Marchers then went south to 13th Avenue, east to Lincoln Street. From there, they moved north to East 14th Avenue, east to Grant Street and north to Colfax Avenue then west back to the park.

Similar to last year, the Denver Public Library is asking for any donations of posters or memorabilia from the march.