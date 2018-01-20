The biggest snowstorm of the season so far moves in Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver and the Front Range will see the biggest accumulations so far this season with a storm that moves in tonight. This storm system will bring big snowfall totals and impacts to travel.

Snow is already falling in Western Colorado and in the northeast mountains and will make its way to Denver and the I-25 corridor between 10pm and 1am tonight.

It will most likely start in Denver, the Front Range, and plains as freezing drizzle and then change over to snow early Sunday morning. Freezing drizzle will create a layer of ice underneath snow on the roadways making roads slick through the day on Sunday.

Snow showers will stick around for most of the day in the mountains, plains, and on the I-25 corridor and will be heavy at times. Winds will be gusty (especially on the plains) causing reduced visibility and making travel difficult at times. It is best to stay home if you can.

Snow will taper off from west to east Sunday night ending on the I-25 corridor and mountains by 11pm and clearing out of the plains by 6am Monday morning.

Totals will reach 4-8 inches for the Front Range including Castle Rock, Denver, and Fort Collins. The central mountains will see 6-14 inches of snow with the northern mountains expecting 5-12 inches. The northeast plains will see 5-10 inches of snow with Southern Colorado and the southeast plains picking up 1-4 inches.

The last time Denver saw over 4 inches of snow was back on December 16, 2016.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area and northeast plains until 5 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 2 p.m. Sunday.

High temperatures will only reach the 20s in most spots on Sunday.

It is possible we will still see slick roadways for the Monday morning commute with morning lows in the teens.

Denver will dry out for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s each day. There is a slight chance for some flurries on Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.