× ‘Active shooter’ suspect arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs announced Saturday afternoon they apprehended a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened Friday.

The incident Friday resulted in the declaration of an “active shooter” situation.

The suspect, 31-year-old Neal Joseph Arceneaux, was arrested without incident Saturday. Police said they received information from a citizen Saturday morning that the suspect was in a residence in the 1400 block of Bates Drive.

This case began when officers got called to the area of Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive in the north part of Colorado Springs on a disturbance call involving a gun.

A spokesperson said they chased the armed suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire. Residents of the area were told to stay inside and stay away from windows while police searched for the suspect for several hours Friday night.

No officers were hurt. The suspect was also uninjured.

Police said Saturday he is wanted on several felony warrants.