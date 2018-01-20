× Former deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months of probation

ASPEN, Colo. — A former Colorado deputy sheriff has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for a weapons charge.

George Kremer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count on Thursday through his lawyer, Richard Nedlin of Aspen, as a part of a plea agreement where the charge could be dismissed if he stays out of trouble.

In March, a fellow Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy reported 61-year-old Kremer was intoxicated while on duty.

Kremer was cited for the misdemeanor weapons charge since it is illegal to possess a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was fired from the department.

As part of his sentence, Kremer is banned from possessing firearms or consuming alcohol, and was ordered to continue going to counseling and therapy.