Evans police officer, teen injured in crash

EVANS, Colo. — An Evans police officer was injured in a crash with another vehicle that was full of minors early Saturday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol said it happened just before 2 a.m. at West 37th Street and 29th Avenue in Evans.

The Evans police officer was responding to another call when the patrol car hit the teen’s car in the intersection.

The police officer went to the hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries wasn’t released.

A passenger in the teen’s vehicle was ejected and taken to the hospital. That person was not seriously injured.

The state patrol said the driver of the other vehicle is 17 years old.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.