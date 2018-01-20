6 car crash on I-25 sends 3 to hospital; all lanes reopened

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash involving six vehicles shut down three lanes on southbound Interstate 25 in the 8700 block of the interstate, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Thornton Police on Saturday night.

According to separate tweets, heavy delays were expected following the 7:13 p.m. crash. Three people were taken to the hospital and all lanes were open roughly an hour later.

1, 2 and 3 lanes on I 25 southbound are shut down due to an accident in the 8700 block of I 25. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 21, 2018

Traffic cameras in the area show slowed vehicles and a sluggish crawl of taillights.

Express & left lanes blocked SB I-25 N of 84 Ave b/c a crash;Expect heavy delays in area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 21, 2018

There is no word on the condition of those involved in the crash. Officials have not released the cause of the crash.