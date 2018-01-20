6 car crash on I-25 sends 3 to hospital; all lanes reopened

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash involving six vehicles shut down three lanes on southbound Interstate 25 in the 8700 block of the interstate, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Thornton Police on Saturday night.
According to separate tweets, heavy delays were expected following the 7:13 p.m. crash. Three people were taken to the hospital and all lanes were open roughly an hour later.
Traffic cameras in the area show slowed vehicles and a sluggish crawl of taillights.
There is no word on the condition of those involved in the crash. Officials have not released the cause of the crash.
39.868182 -104.987704