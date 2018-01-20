Airlines at DIA canceling flights ahead of snow storm

DENVER — A handful of airlines are canceling flights departing and arriving at Denver International Airport ahead of the winter snow storm expected to hit late Saturday night into Sunday.

By midnight, Coloradans can expect snow to start moving into the central mountains and western Front Range. A brief period of freezing drizzle may occur across the Denver metro area, then quickly transitioning over to snow by sunrise on Sunday.

Slick conditions are expected and drivers should gauge their necessity to be on the roads.

Travelers will need to check their flight status as they head out the door as conditions are expected to impact flight operations.

The airlines have so far proactively cancelled approximately 127 flights to or from the airport on Sunday – representing about 8 percent of the daily schedule, according to a spokesperson with Denver International Airport.

Snow will continue across the state during the midday and afternoon hours, with periods of heavy snow showers possible. Winds will also be strong, gusting up to 35 miles per hour, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Snow will finally come to an end shortly after midnight into the early morning hours on Monday. Throughout the storm, totals will range from four to eight inches for the Denver metro and northeastern plains. \Portions of the mountains will stay between the six to 14 inch range, with localized higher amounts possible.

Some airlines are offering travel change-fee waivers due to the impending weather. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline for the latest information regarding delays, cancellations or change-fee waivers.

The airport also provides general updates on airport conditions via social media.