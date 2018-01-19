YMCA Olympic games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready for the upcoming 2018 winter olympics? The YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch is gearing up kiddos out there too. They are offering Olympic themed programs this month and in February too. Families will live like Olympians with activities like cross country racing, ice dancing, bobsledding, curling Nerf gun biathlon, podium photos Olympic crafts and so much more. Overnight and day visitors pick up an Olympics passport and you get a stamp when each activity is completed. When the passport is full guest can enter to win a two night stay at the ranch. Go to SnowMountainRanch.org for more information.