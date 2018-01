DENVER — Starting this weekend, you can wake up with Colorado’s Own Channel 2 News on Saturday and Sunday.

The new weekend editions of “Daybreak” will air from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Join Matt Mauro and Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Christine Rapp for Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the latest breaking news and live coverage as you start your day.

The new show starts Saturday. And don’t miss “Daybreak” on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.