The Grand Tour host pulled over by Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office shared some behind-the-scenes photos of a starstruck deputy who pulled over The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson.

The Grand Tour is a British TV program that airs on Amazon Prime.

According to the show’s description, The Grand Tour features the hosts attempting extraordinary things, like becoming special forces soldiers at a secret training base, taking a powerful car on a test track, and going on the traditional gentleman’s tour of Italy.

Clarkson, along with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, are filming their journey throughout Colorado and were seen at the Hanging Flume Overlook in Montrose County.