The 37th Annual Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Showcase

Dates and Details

The 37th Annual
Colorado Indian Market
and Southwest Showcase

January 19-20-21, 2018
Denver Mart
Denver, Colorado

Show Hours

Friday, January 19 – 1 PM to 7 PM
Saturday, January 20 – 10 AM to 7 PM
Sunday, January 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Admission Price

Adults – $15.00
Seniors (60 plus) – $13.00
Children (under 13) – Free
A single admission is good for the entire weekend. Purchaser receives a hand stamp that allows them to come and go to the festival as they please..all three days. Admission price includes all shows, performances and demonstrations.

Tickets are available at the door.

Location

“Denver Mart” is very easy to find located at the corner of Interstate 25 and 58th Avenue. 58th Avenue is approximately one mile north of where Interstate 70 crosses Interstate 25. Denver Mart will be on the north side of 58th Avenue.

Denver Mart

451 East 58th Avenue
Denver, Colorado 80216
303.292.6278