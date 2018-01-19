× Steers show up for ‘afternoon tea’ at the Brown Palace Hotel

DENVER — Talk about a clash of two cultures. First you have the pinky extended high society social etiquette of the historic Brown Palace Hotel. Then, you have the iconic symbol of the old west, two of them actually, straight from the national Western Stock show.

There were two live steers in the Brown Palace Hotel Friday.

It’s a 73-year-old tradition at the 125-year-old historic downtown Denver Hotel. The grand champion steer from the stock show, and reserve, are showcased inside the hotel. Just in time for tea.

The champion bovine, beautifully groomed and escorted into the lobby at the Brown Palace, is a decades old tradition and is loved by locals and visitors alike. People lined up hundreds deep, to have their pictures taken with the animals.

But alas, parting is such sweet sorrow. The two champion steers, black Kimbo and gray Ray, will be heading back to the national Western Stock show to be auctioned off. Each animal will likely sell for over $125,000.