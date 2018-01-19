Snow totals deeper than we’ve seen in a year expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued across parts of Colorado in anticipation of weekend snow. The mountains will do well with the storm getting fresh powder of up to a foot possible at area ski resorts. However, travel in and out of the mountains from late Saturday through Sunday will be difficult.

Denver's snow may arrive as early as 7 p.m. on Saturday or as late as midnight. We are expecting snow overnight and all day Sunday.

The long duration of snow will push snow totals for the city and northern Front Range to between 3-6". The last time Denver saw more than 4" from a single snowstorm was back on December 16, 2016 with 4.2" of snow.

There will be higher totals possible to the west of Denver in the Foothills, to the east of the airport and south of town over the higher terrain across the Palmer Divide. In these areas 4-8" of accumulating snow is possible.

And, the roads will be impacted. Crews have treated area highways ahead of the storm. However, there will be some melting then freezing, so expect slick conditions if you have to be out Sunday.

