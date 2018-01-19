Police release 81-page preliminary report on Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock conducted extensive online searches for police and SWAT tactics, and searched for other potential targets before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Friday that investigators believe Paddock had searched for several other public venues and took photographs of other potential sites.

A preliminary report about the shooting says Paddock searched for outdoor concert venues, the number of attendees at other concerts in Las Vegas and the number of people who go to the beach in Santa Monica, California.

The report also says Paddock also searched for information about several other hotels in Las Vegas.