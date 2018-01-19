Phil Harding: Insurance needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know it's the law, you have to have car insurance. But you may not realize how important it is, especially if you're hit by a driver with no insurance. Colorado's best Attorney Phil Harding explains the coverage you need in today's Legal Minute.

