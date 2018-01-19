New process in place to stop third-party brokers from snapping up ‘Hamilton’ tickets

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts said it is taking new steps to make sure people buying tickets for the smash musical “Hamilton” are those who actually plan to attend the show.

Tickets for the Denver run of “Hamilton” go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday.

The DCPA said it is using new technology to stop third-party ticket brokers from scooping up and reselling them at inflated prices.

Tickets will not be sold to anyone trying to use the same credit card on different computers.

The DCPA said after the tickets are sold out, it will examine each sale and any purchases that appear to have been bought by a so-called bot will be canceled.

People looking to buy tickets online will be greeted by a new virtual waiting room.

People can log on starting at 9 a.m. Monday. Those buyers in the virtual waiting room at 10 a.m. will be assigned a random place in line.

They can then elect to get an email when it’s their turn to buy. They’ll have 15 minutes to finish the transaction.

Those who log on after 10 a.m. will be assigned a place in line behind those who were in the virtual waiting room.

Tickets can also be bought by phone 303-893-4100 or at the DCPA box office in the lobby of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex.

The DCPA is also warning buyers to make sure they are using the right website. Google search results show paid ads for third-party resellers before the DCPA website.

And, officials said, if a website is asking to pay more that $165 (plus fees) per ticket, something is probably wrong.

There are only two ways to receive tickets: By mail or at will call. The DCPA is not offering print at home service for “Hamilton.” Officials said it’s one more safeguard to prevent fraud.