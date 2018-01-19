2 injured in chain-reaction crash on northbound Interstate 25 north of Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles, including a semitruck, closed northbound Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The full interstate reopened about 9:20 a.m., but not before there were long backups into Castle Rock.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. south of the Happy Canyon Road exit.

Several first responders and ambulances were at the scene. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Update for I-25: 2 injured people have been transported to the hospital. Crews will be on scene assisting with clean up for a while. pic.twitter.com/RnQNz2GaEP — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 19, 2018

Images from N/B I25 between Founders and Happy Canyon. pic.twitter.com/yRW03pvmcJ — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 19, 2018

The Colorado State Patrol said it appears a vehicle might have drifted toward the right shoulder where a semitruck was parked.

The vehicle collided with the semitruck and created a chain reaction, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Meadows Parkway and drivers should get on Highway 85 or take a back route to Highway 83.

One lane of traffic on the interstate reopened about 8:20 a.m. and a second lane reopened at 8:40 a.m. The scene was cleared by 9:20 a.m.