2 injured in chain-reaction crash on northbound Interstate 25 north of Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles, including a semitruck, closed northbound Interstate 25 in Douglas County on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The full interstate reopened about 9:20 a.m., but not before there were long backups into Castle Rock.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. south of the Happy Canyon Road exit.
Several first responders and ambulances were at the scene. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
The Colorado State Patrol said it appears a vehicle might have drifted toward the right shoulder where a semitruck was parked.
The vehicle collided with the semitruck and created a chain reaction, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Traffic was being rerouted onto Meadows Parkway and drivers should get on Highway 85 or take a back route to Highway 83.
One lane of traffic on the interstate reopened about 8:20 a.m. and a second lane reopened at 8:40 a.m. The scene was cleared by 9:20 a.m.