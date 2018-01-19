Man who molested child in Walmart bathroom sought by authorities

TIMNATH, Colo. — A man accused of sexually molesting a 6-year-old boy inside of a Timnath Walmart is sought by police after bonding out of jail and failing to report back.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31, 28-year-old Javier Dominguez-Gallegos cornered the young boy in the men’s restroom at the store located at 4500 Weitzel St.

Police say Dominguez-Gallegos touched the victim’s genitals and attempted to expose himself to the child while in the restroom on Nov. 29, 2017.

The boy, who is not being identified, told police he didn’t know Gallegos but he was able to positively identify the suspect. The affidavit describes the child as being “startled” by the molestation.

According to authortities, Dominguez-Gallegos bonded out of jail then disappeared.

If you have seen the man or have any information, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.