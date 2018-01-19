Man accused of molesting child in Walmart bathroom sought by authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMNATH, Colo. -- A man accused of sexually molesting a 6-year-old boy inside of a Timnath Walmart is sought by police after bonding out of jail and failing to report back.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31, 28-year-old Javier Dominguez-Gallegos cornered the young boy in the men's restroom at the store located at 4500 Weitzel St.

Police say Dominguez-Gallegos touched the victim's genitals and attempted to expose himself to the child while in the restroom on Nov. 29, 2017.

The boy, who is not being identified, told police he didn't know Gallegos but he was able to positively identify the suspect. The affidavit describes the child as being "startled" by the molestation.

“My heart sunk," the victim's dad said.

“I cried that night, I paced around the house,” the victim's mom said. “That’s terrifying, if he had not wiggled out of this guys arms, what would have happened to him?”

What has the family up in arms right now, is that this suspect is on the loose after being arrested and posting bond twice.

The victim's dad said, “The court system failed in my opinion.”

The parents say the first bond was $300, the second was $1,000. When the suspect was called to court, he was a no show.

The parents say all of this could have been prevented.

“Yes, I know it could,” the victim's Mom said, “If they have had a higher bond, or no bond, he wouldn’t be walking around.”

Dominguez-Gallegos told police he lives in Wyoming.

Right now, the the parents just want him behind bars.

The victim's mom said, “Any day this would’ve been horrible, but your birthday when you’re six, you don’t want to remember your birthday like that.”

The parents say the little boy has processed the incident very well.

If you have seen the man or have any information, call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.