Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pelle released from the hospital

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — There was great news Friday afternoon from Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pelle when he announced he has been discharged from the hospital.

Discharged from the hospital today! Heading home for some much needed quiet time as I continue to heal. God is good! — Jeff P. (@jeffpelle7) January 19, 2018

Pelle was shot and injured in the New Year’s Eve ambush at the Copper Creek apartment complex that killed deputy Zackari Parrish.

Pelle was hospitalized after Matthew Riehl shot more than 100 rounds from a rifle at three deputies, injuring two of them and killing one.

Pelle was one of the first to respond to the disturbance call in Highlands Ranch in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

His father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, said his son was trying to pull his friend and fellow deputy, Zackari Parrish, out of the line of fire when he was hit.

Jeff Pelle was shot under an arm. The bullet collapsed his lung, and punctured his liver and diaphragm.

The younger Pelle served as a deputy in Pueblo County for five years and has been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

He is the final person who was hurt in the shooting to be released from the hospital. Pelle has asked for prayers from the community and has posted updates via his twitter account.