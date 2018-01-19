Def Leppard, Journey to co-headline show at Coors Field in July

DENVER — Def Leppard and Journey will co-headline a show at Coors Field this summer.

The July 21 stop at the home of the Rockies is part of Def Leppard’s and Journey’s 58-date national tour that was announced Friday.

The tour starts May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut and will include complete sets and new production from both bands.

Tickets for the stop at Coors Field go on sale online on Feb. 3. A presale and VIP ticketing will be announced at a later date. Ticket prices were not released.

In November, it was announced that the Eagles and Jimmy Buffett will team up for a concert on June 28 at Coors Field.