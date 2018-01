× Cherry Creek Nutrition

Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition talks about the weight loss secret ingredient.

Most people trying to lose weight have tried many fad diets and still struggle to get the results they hope for. Counting calories/points, cutting carbs, going “keto”, or forbidding certain foods may work for some, but for many, are not suitable or realistic. There’s no need for fads or unrealistic plans when you may just need to add foods rich in fiber.