Celebrating Cheese Lover’s Day – Chile con Queso
- 4-6 BUENO® Stone-Ground corn tortillas
- 4 cups vegetable oil
- ¼ cup BUENO® Green Chile hot
- ½ cup pasteurized processed cheese
- ¼ cup black beans
- 2 Tbsp. diced tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. diced onions
- Sour Cream (optional)
- Olives slides (optional)
Instructions:
- Add 1-2 inches of oil to 12 inch skillet and pre-heat to 375F
- Stack tortillas and cut into eighths
- Add 10-15 pieces of tortilla, one at a time, to hot oil
- Fry tortillas for 1-2 minutes, lightly stirring chips until bubbling slows down. Remove chips and drain on paper towel. Fry remaining in same fashion
- In small saucepan combine green chile, cheese and heat for 5-7 minutes stirring mixture until mixture is hot and pourable
- Fill shallow bowl with tortilla chips, and top with chile-cheese sauce
- Sprinkle with chopped tomatoes, black beans and onion
- Garnish sour cream and olives (optional)