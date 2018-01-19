Celebrating Cheese Lover’s Day – Chile con Queso

Posted 10:18 am, January 19, 2018, by
  • 4-6 BUENO® Stone-Ground corn tortillas
  • 4 cups vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup BUENO® Green Chile hot
  • ½ cup pasteurized processed cheese
  • ¼ cup black beans
  • 2 Tbsp. diced tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp. diced onions
  •  Sour Cream (optional)
  •  Olives slides (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Add 1-2 inches of oil to 12 inch skillet and pre-heat to 375F
  2. Stack tortillas and cut into eighths
  3. Add 10-15 pieces of tortilla, one at a time, to hot oil
  4. Fry tortillas for 1-2 minutes, lightly stirring chips until bubbling slows down. Remove chips and drain on paper towel. Fry remaining in same fashion
  5. In small saucepan combine green chile, cheese and heat for 5-7 minutes stirring mixture until mixture is hot and pourable
  6. Fill shallow bowl with tortilla chips, and top with chile-cheese sauce
  7. Sprinkle with chopped tomatoes, black beans and onion
  8. Garnish sour cream and olives (optional)