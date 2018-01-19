× Autopsy report: Roy Halladay had trace of morphine in system at time of crash

TAMPA — The autopsy report for All-Star Major League pitcher and Colorado native Roy Halladay was released Friday. It lists the cause of death as blunt trauma and drowning.

The airplane Halladay was flying crashed in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa, Florida in November. He was the only person in the 2-seat aircraft.

TMZ reports the coroner noted Halladay had a generic form of Ambien, as well as trace amounts of morphine in his system at the time of the crash.

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He won the Cy Young Award for the Blue Jays in 2003, when he went 22-7 with a 3.25 ERA and led the American League with nine complete games.

He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2010 season and Halladay won another Cy Young Award in his first year with the team.

That season he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA and threw a perfect game in the regular season and a no-hitter in his first postseason start.

The no-hitter is the only one in National League postseason history.

The 1995 Arvada West High School graduate was one of the best baseball players ever to come out of Colorado.

He was 40 years old.