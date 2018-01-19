× Arrests made in Littleton robbery, gun theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were in custody after several guns were stolen during a break-in at a store in Littleton.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply on Dumont Way Early Thursday morning.

Investigators said several guns were taken but they haven’t said exactly how many.

Some weapons were recovered. It wasn’t clear if those weapons were from the Murdoch’s theft.

The sheriff’s office was working with the ATF on this investigation.