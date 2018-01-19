American Heart Association Denver Heart Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: American Heart Associaton

What: 2018 Denver Heart Ball

When: Saturday, January 27th, begins at 6pm

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center (click for map)

Colorado's Own Channel 2, as part of our 2 Your Health initiative, is honored to again support the Denver Heart Ball. This annual event put on by the American Heart Association is a elegant night of charity for a great cause.

Join evening anchor Mike Landess and meteorologist Jessica Lebel as they emcee an inspiring event. This elite black tie event features prominent members of the health, philanthropic and local business communities.

The focus of the 2018 Denver Heart Ball is innovation. We fund scientific research, help people better understand and avoid stroke, encourage government support, guide healthcare professionals and provide information to enhance the quality of life for heart attack and stroke survivors.

To register and for more information, click here.