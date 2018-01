Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It all started with a man's quest for adventure and has turned into your favorite pair of leggings. The creators of Mellivora take pictures from all their adventures around Colorado and put them on leggings. The art runs all the way from Union Station to Red Rocks. Mellivora is made in Colorado with 100% recycled plastic bottles, inspired by nature, and transformed into wearable art! And they are for Men too! Get 10% off today by using the discount code "fitnessfriday" at check out.

https://www.mellivoraco.com/