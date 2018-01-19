× Police respond to active shooter in north Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs said there was an active shooter in the area of North Union Boulevard. They warned residents to stay inside and away from windows.

Active shooting incident on N. Union Blvd. Situation not safe at this time. Several streets in the area are closed, and citizens are asked to avoid the area. Citizens in the area are asked to stay inside and away from windows. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 19, 2018

KRDO reported several streets near Union and Vickers Drive were closed. Colorado Springs police said they were looking for white man in his 30s who is about 6 feet tall and wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans.

Police said the suspect fired shots at officers as they came into the scene. They intended to tighten the perimeter until they bring the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported.

Active scene, large perimeter. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 19, 2018

Police said the perimeter’s bondaries were Union, Vickers, Downhill and Tuckerman. They told people to stay out of that area.

#CSPD working critical incident- active shooter- near Union and Vickers. Reverse 9-1-1 message has been sent to area residents. Police Blotter #25205 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc pic.twitter.com/G3WgVtVzvS — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 19, 2018

Here is the message police sent to resident in the area:

“This is an important message from the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD is working a critical incident in the area of Union/Vickers. CSPD is asking that you lock your doors, stay inside and shelter in place until further notice. If you see anything suspicious please contact 911 immediately. CSPD is looking for a Caucasian male in his 30s who is six foot wearing a gray hoodie and light blue jeans. Do not approach the suspect if you see him. CSPD will send out another ENS message when the situation has been handled.”

This story will be updated as we get additional information