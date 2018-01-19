50% off General Admission Tickets to the Winter Brew Fest!

The Winter Brew Fest at the Mile High Station is on January 26th and 27th 2018! General Admission is from 7pm-10pm. With your commemorative glass sample over 100 brews from more than 45 breweries. The Winter Brew Fest will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond. Also features: live music, food and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.
Warm up with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available-souvenir glass included.
Offer: $20 for $40 General Admission Ticket.
Live Music:
FRIDAY - ATOMGA
SATURDAY - PROJECT 432
Details:
Valid for (1) GEN Ticket on 1/26 or 1/27
Must redeem at http://www.denverbrewfest.com by Thursday, 1/25/18.
Must be 21+ to attend
No cash value.
No cash or credit back
Not valid with any other promotion.
No refunds. All sales are final.Redemption Instructions
Redemption Instructions Must redeem for actual ticket at http://www.denverbrewfest.com and click on “GET TICKETS”. Pick the GA tickets for either 1/26 or 1/27 depending on which date you purchased. Click on “Enter promotional code,” enter your VOUCHER NUMBER, and hit apply then click “Order Now” to print your ticket. Vouchers will not be accepted at the door!
REDEEM TICKETS IMMEDIATELY.
TICKETS MUST BE REDEEMED BY THURSDAY, 1/25! TICKETS WILL NOT BE HONORED DAY OF EVENT!!!