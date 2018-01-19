50% off General Admission Tickets to the Winter Brew Fest!

The Winter Brew Fest at the Mile High Station is on January 26th and 27th 2018! General Admission is from 7pm-10pm. With your commemorative glass sample over 100 brews from more than 45 breweries. The Winter Brew Fest will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond. Also features: live music, food and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association.

Warm up with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available-souvenir glass included.

Offer: $20 for $40 General Admission Ticket.

Live Music:

FRIDAY - ATOMGA

SATURDAY - PROJECT 432