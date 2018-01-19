4 Denver police officers deploy to Middle East

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking the public to root for a safe return of four officers who deployed to the Middle East earlier this month.

Officer Brandon Tucker, Officer Jesus Williams, Officer Aaron Marquez and Officer Christopher Lavin are all in the 710th Security Forces Squadron out of Buckley Air Force Base in addition to their service with the DPD.

All four men have been assigned a seven month tour of duty.

The DPD also asks the public to thank the men for their service to our city as well as our country.