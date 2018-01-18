Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 3rd Annual Speakeasy Soirée

presented by The Hangar at Stanley

7:30pm January 20th, 2018

The third annual Speakeasy Soiree provides La Pompe Jazz the opportunity to collaborate with the best Front Range swing musicians starting with the darling of Denver swing, Sweet B, bringing her distinctive and soulful voice to the stage. Then there is Jeremy Mohney, Boulder based saxophonist, vocalist, bandleader, and composer bringing the Hot Jazz! Plus, Jill Frederickson, drummer, will be rounding out the rhythm section with her impeccable groove.

https://speakeasysoiree.com/