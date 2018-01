Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A vandal targeted more than a dozen cars, homes and mailboxes with spray point in a neighborhood near Kipling and Bowles during the New Year's holiday.

Investigators are still looking for the culprit, and hope someone can help them find the suspect.

The sheriff's office says there are 18 combined cases.

Fences, cars and mailboxes tagges with '710' in black paint.

A quick search of the internet finds '710' stands for July 10, a so-called "Stoner Dab" holiday.